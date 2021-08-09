Elliot Page to be honoured with Achievement Award at Outfest

Washington [US], August 9 (ANI): Canadian actor Elliot Page has been selected to receive Outfest's Achievement Award during the LGBTQ film festival's closing night gala on August 22.



According to The Hollywood Reporter, this event will mark Page's first major public appearance since he came out as transgender in December.

Page, who has since given interviews to Oprah Winfrey and Time, will take the stage inside the Orpheum Theatre to accept the award, presented by Kieran Medina, lead programmer for Outfest's annual Trans and Nonbinary Summit.

Giving this honour is a way to recognize those who have "made a significant contribution to LGBTQIA+ stories, arts and media visibility."

Todd Haynes, Bill Condon, John Waters, Kimberly Peirce, Rob Epstein and Jeffrey Friedman, Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato, Angela Robinson and Nisha Ganatra have received the prize in years past.

Page said it gives him "great honor" to receive the award and represent the LGBTQ+ community. "Now more than ever, it is so important for our voices to be amplified and represented in film and media, and for people to hear our stories."

An Oscar-nominated actor, Page has also dedicated his career to representation and activism, both off-screen as well as on with projects like 'Gaycation' and 'There's Something in the Water'.

"There is no one more poised to receive this year's Outfest annual Achievement Award than Elliot," said Outfest executive director Damien S. Navarro.

Damien added, "His courage, advocacy and personal journey have made him one of the most admired and respected public figures of his generation and his talent and voice are leading a new generation within the LGBTQIA+ and entertainment community."

The 5th annual Trans and Nonbinary Summit is set for August 21. It will feature a keynote by Tourmaline, a panel with Zackary Drucker and our Lady J about storytelling in a post-Pose world, a curated shorts program, and a table read of the series Razor Tongue from creator and star Rain Valdez opposite Alexandra Grey, Trace Lysette, Jacob Tobia and others.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, the summit will wrap up with a reception to honour Page at the 5th annual milestone. (ANI)

