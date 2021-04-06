Elnaaz Norouzi hits 1-million mark on Instagram

Mumbai, April 6 (IANS) Actress Elnaaz Norouzi has reached the one-million mark on Instagram, and she is elated with her growing social media family. Elnaaz's feat comes ahead of the release of her new film "Hello Charlie".

"I am thrilled to have 1 million followers as my Instagram family. It is an incredible feeling to have people who shower you with so much love and appreciation. I am honestly just grateful," she says.