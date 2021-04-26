Toggle navigation
Sify.com
News
Movies
Tamil
Telugu
Malayalam
Reviews
Images
Finance
IPL 2021
SPORTS
Cricket
Tennis
Football
Hockey
Olympics
Others
Bawarchi
Samachar
Videos
Web
Sify
Search
Sify.com
Movies
Bollywood
Elnaaz Norouzi: In Bollywood every actress has to look pretty for every role
Elnaaz Norouzi: In Bollywood every actress has to look pretty for every role
Source :
IANS
Author :
IANS
Last Updated:
Mon, Apr 26th, 2021, 11:21:24hrs
By
Yashika Mathur
ADVERTISEMENT
Latest Features
#Kollywood trends in April 2021
Manushi Chhillar roped in by Unicef for World Immunization Week
Nushrratt Bharuccha: No conscious effort to move away from glam roles
Daisy Shah: Vaccination is our best shot at eliminating Covid
Samantha Akkineni: Hang in there, it gets better