Elnaaz Norouzi: More than ever, you have to be picky now

Mumbai, May 17 (IANS) Actress Elnaaz Norouzi says with so many web series and films being made, it is very important to be sure of picking the right projects.

"I have always been picky. That's always how I've worked. Right now, everything is on halt and when things settle down a bit there will be too many scripts and stories for everyone to tell. So, you have to be picky as there is a lot of content out there. Now, there are a lot more films and web series happening and, therefore, more than ever you've to be picky now," she told IANS.