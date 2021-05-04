Elnaaz Norouzi: Social media has kept life moving amid Covid

Mumbai, May 4 (IANS) Actress Elnaaz Norouzi says social media has emerged as a great platform for people to help each other during these tough times.

"As the world hit the pause button owing to Coronavirus, social media has kept life moving forward. In such trying times, the power of new media made it possible for everyone to come together and fight the deadly virus. From crowdfunding to making people aware of Covid to sharing the resource details, all these platforms have been contributing to a very large extent to bring lives back on track again," she told IANS.