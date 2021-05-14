  1. Sify.com
Elton John called Olly Alexander to ask if he'd perform at BRITs

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Fri, May 14th, 2021, 08:21:25hrs
London, May 14 (IANS) Musician Olly Alexander, who recently performed at the BRIT Awards with Elton John, says the legendary English singer-songwriter personally requested him to do so.

They performed the song "It's a sin", which has been released in support of Elton's AIDS Foundation.

"Elton phoned me and asked if I would be up for doing a special performance for the BRITs. When I was on stage with him, I thought back to being a little kid watching him at the BRIT Awards and I thought, 'I just can't believe I'm doing this'," Alexander said in an interview with the Daily Star newspaper's Wired column, according to a report in contactmusic.com.

Just before their performance on stage, Elton's husband gave a speech comparing the pandemic to the AIDS crisis in 1981.

Meanwhile, Alexander, who was part of the band Years & Years with Mikey Goldsworthy and Emre Turkmen, has plans to share unreleased songs soon.

