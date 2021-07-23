Emily Blunt: Really appreciate that Dwayne Johnson comes from struggle

Blunt in a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, said: "When you get to know him as being much gentler, much more shy than people realize, you really realize that 'The Rock' is the performance of a lifetime. It is so the antithesis of who he is. And so I'm going to push him to play, to take big swings with characters.

Los Angeles, July 23 (IANS) Emily Blunt has opened up working with Dwayne Johnson in the upcoming film "Jungle Cruise". The actress talked about how she takes career advice from him and shared that she really appreciates that the Hollywood star comes from struggle.

She added: "Because it's really transformative if you know him as I do."

The 38-year-old actress also says she has relied on him for counsel as she navigates the next stage of her career.

"I really appreciate that DJ comes from struggle," Blunt added.

"He comes from some hard times, and he wears it very lightly and in a very wise philosophical sense. And so I do go to him for advice because he has lived in the trenches. He has not just winged it, and it has not been this meteoric rise to where he is now. It's been a lot of razor blades and tears," she said.

Inspired by the famous Disneyland theme park ride, "Jungle Cruise" is an adventure-filled, rollicking thrill-ride down the Amazon with wisecracking skipper Frank Wolff and intrepid researcher Dr. Lily Houghton.

Jaume Collet-Serra directs the film, which also stars Edgar Ramírez and Jack Whitehall, with Jesse Plemons and Paul Giamatti.

Disney's "Jungle Cruise" will release in theatres in India soon.

--IANS

dc/eka