'Emily in Paris' drops season 2 first-look photos

Taking to her Instagram handle, Collins shared the photos along with the caption, "Finally, a first look at @emilyinparis Saison Deux!!! So excited to be sharing the screen with this incredible cast. Can't wait for you guys to see everything that's coming. You're in for a real treat. Until then, bisous bisous!!...."According to Entertainment Weekly, while specific plot details of the show are still under wraps, the photos tease the aftermath of Emily's (Collins) decision to finally indulge in the long-brewing chemistry between herself and the dreamy Parisian chef Gabriel (Lucas Bravo).Fans would remember his plans to move home to Normandy unexpectedly derailed when the wealthy perfume mogul Antoine (William Abadie) agreed to cofund his restaurant at the last minute.At the end of season 1, Emily also won her social media marketing job back from the effortlessly fashionable Sylvie (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu), meaning she and Gabriel are now planted in the same city for the foreseeable future, though none of the images Netflix released on Thursday suggest the pair can't keep their hands off each other for the time being.The pictures do, however, show her out and about on the streets of France with Mindy (Ashley Park), as per usual, and receiving a harsh glance with Sylvie at the office (typical).According to a minimal synopsis from Netflix, season 2 will delve deeper into Emily's love triangle with Gabriel and his girlfriend, Camille (Camille Razat), as Emily attempts to distract herself with work, all while she meets an intriguing fellow ex-pat in French class.Season 1 of the show became one of Netflix's biggest hits of 2020, earning two Primetime Emmy nominations for its inaugural run, including one for Outstanding Comedy Series.Emily in Paris season 2 premieres all 10 of its 30-minute episodes later this year on Netflix, though an exact date has yet to be announced, as per Entertainment Weekly. (ANI)