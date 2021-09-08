'Emily In Paris' star Lily Collins marries director Charlie McDowell

To announce the news, Lily took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures from her September 4 wedding to director Charlie in Dutton Hot Springs, Colorado."I've never wanted to be someone's someone more than I do yours, and now I get to be your wife. On September 4th, 2021 we officially became each other's forever. I love you beyond @charliemcdowell...," Lily captioned the first picture that features the duo packing lips together after their I dos.With another gorgeous picture, Lily wrote, "What started as a fairytale, is now my forever reality. I'll never be able to properly describe how otherworldly this past weekend was, but magical is a pretty good place to start..."The pictures accumulated more than 3 billion likes within few hours of being posted on the photo-sharing platform.Fans of the duo flooded the comments section with a string of emoticons and messages.According to Page Six, the duo dated for over a year before getting engaged in September 2020. Lily is the daughter of British music icon Phil Collins while McDowell who is a director is the son of actors Malcolm McDowell and Mary Steenburgen. (ANI)