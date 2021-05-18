Emma Watson denies engagement rumors with beau Leo Robinton

The 'Harry Potter' star sparked engagement rumours with her entrepreneur boyfriend Robinton, two years ago when pictures of the couple kissing on a street went viral on the internet.Since then, several times the paparazzi spotted the couple spending quality time together, but rumours of their engagement started doing the rounds on social media after Watson and Robinton were photographed during a rare sighting in Los Angeles over the weekend.Denying all the speculations, Emma on Tuesday took to her Twitter handle and with a string of tweets, she addressed her fans about the same while taking a dig at the media reports regarding her 'dormant' career."Dear Fans, Rumours about whether I'm engaged or not, or whether my career is 'dormant or not' are ways to create clicks each time they are revealed to be true or untrue," the 31-year old wrote."If I have news - I promise I'll share it with you," she added in a follow-up tweet; while in another she wrote, "In the meantime please assume no news from me just means I'm quietly spending the pandemic the way most people are - failing to make sourdough bread (!), caring for my loved ones and doing my best not to spread a virus that is still affecting so many people."Watson concluded in a separate tweet that she is "sending so much love" to her fans while hoping for them to be fine in these unprecedented times. She also thanked front-line workers for working hard to keep everyone safe and well.As per reports from Fox News, Watson and her entrepreneur beau were spotted exiting a local store in Los Angeles over the weekend in just the pair's second public sighting since they were first romantically linked in October 2019.The duo has kept their relationship a low profile and as per Fox News, they were last spotted out and about during a coffee run in London's Primrose Hill neighbourhood in November 2020.Robinton even deleted his social media accounts after news of the private couple first broke when pictures of them kissing hit the internet.According to Fox News, in a 2019 interview to an outlet, Watson said that she didn't consider herself "single" but "self-partnered" because she was not dating "one specific person" but she was still "going on dates." (ANI)