Emma Watson lauds Indian rural women for Chipko movement

Taking to her Instagram handle, Watson shared a black and white picture from one of the famous environment conservation movements led by Indian rural villagers in 1970---- Chipko movement.Giving a shoutout to the Indian rural women for protecting trees and forests, Watson wrote, "Thank you for protecting our forests and trees! The women pictured here were part of the Chipko movement, a non-violent social and ecological moment by rural villagers, particularly women, in India during the 1970s. Here they are protecting a tree from government logging. The Hindi word Chipko means to 'hug' or 'cling to', reflected in the demonstrator's primary tactic of embracing trees to protect them from loggers."Several Indian IG users thanked Watson for lauding the movement. A user wrote, "Thnx you for represent india in good way or positively.""Thank you Emma for posting about Chipko Movement on the behalf of Indians. We love you sooooo much," wrote a second user.A fan even lauded Watson and wrote, "You're a wonderful woman. You are one of those people who inspire me deeply."For the unversed, Emma Watson has been an active celebrity working for environmental conservation for many years. She actively posts about preserving the natural world to prevent it from collapsing as a result of human activities.Meanwhile, on the work front, the 31-year-old actor will soon reunite with 'Harry Potter' co-stars Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint in Harry Potter Reunion feature, 'Harry Potter: Return To Hogwarts'. (ANI)