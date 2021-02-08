Emmy winner Anthony Wonke: I'd love to make a film in India

New Delhi, Feb 8 (IANS) Emmy and triple Bafta-winning director Anthony Wonke says he would love to make a film in India, and is just waiting for the right story.

"I have made some short films in India and completely love the country. I've also worked with Indian film crews who are brilliant but, yes, I'd love to make a film in India. I just need to find the right story," Wonke told IANS.