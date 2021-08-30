Emmy-winning 'Lou Grant' star Ed Asner dies at 91

New York, Aug 30 (IANS) Emmy-winning actor Ed Asner, who starred as 'Lou Grant' on both sitcom 'The Mary Tyler Moore Show' and 'Lou Grant', died at 91 on Sunday.

Former President of the Screen Actors Guild, Asner was known for his voice-over for the animated film 'Up' and several others.

His publicist confirmed the news to Variety, writing that he died on Sunday surrounded by family.