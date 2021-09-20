Emmys 2021: Emma Corrin sports long, black nails with yellow dress for red carpet

Corrin, who is nominated for her portrayal of the late Princess Diana on 'The Crown', attended the 2021 Emmy Awards celebration in London in a look like no other.The 25-year-old actor donned a pale yellow ensemble that included a strapless gown, fitted bonnet and fingerless gloves that showed off her long black nails. The vintage-inspired, custom Miu Miu outfit certainly got social media users talking.Corrin's stylist, Harry Lambert, shared a picture of the queer star (who uses she/they pronouns) and wrote, "Ooooo hi."As per E! News, the actor arrived at the Emmys party at Soho House on Sunday, September 19, along with 'The Crown' co-stars Gillian Anderson, Olivia Colman and more. The Prince Charles to her Lady Di, Josh O'Connor, attended the ceremony in Los Angeles in a Loewe suit.The 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards are being held at the Event Deck at L.A. Live in Downtown Los Angeles, California. The nominations were announced on July 13 this year by Ron and Jasmine Cephas Jones during a virtual event.The ceremony is hosted by Cedric the Entertainer. For the first time, the ceremony will present two categories that are annually given out at the Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards: Outstanding Variety Special (Live) and Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded). (ANI)