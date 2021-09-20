Emmys 2021: Michael K. Williams, Norm Macdonald, Cicely Tyson honoured during In Memoriam

Los Angeles (California) [US], September 20 (ANI): The Emmy Awards 2021 took a moment to honour several celebrities including the late comedian-actor Norm Macdonald and 'The Wire' star Michael K. Williams.



As per People magazine, during the In Memoriam, the awards show honoured actors and members of the entertainment industry who passed away, with Leon Bridges and Jon Batiste performing 'River' at Sunday's ceremony.

"Over the past year, we have lost so many of our loved ones," Uzo Aduba said in her introduction.

Aduba added, "But we treasure our memory of each of them and we rejoice in having them in our lives."

The stars who were honoured included Macdonald, Williams, Ed Asner, Olympia Dukakis, Christopher Plummer, Dustin Diamond, Cloris Leachman and Cicely Tyson.

Larry King, Jessica Walter, Alex Trebek, Charlie Robinson, Hal Holbrook, Norm Crosby, Helen McCrory were also included in the tribute.

Macdonald died on September 14 at the age of 61 after a nine-year struggle with cancer, a rep for the actor confirmed to People magazine at the time.

The late star joined 'Saturday Night Live' in 1993 after being noticed by the show's creator, Lorne Michaels, while on 'Roseanne'. He became well-known for his impressions of Burt Reynolds, Bob Dole, Larry King, David Letterman and Quentin Tarantino, among others.

Williams, who was best known for his roles in 'Boardwalk Empire', 'The Wire' and 'Lovecraft Country', was found dead at his Brooklyn home earlier this month. He was 54.

The five-time Emmy Award nominee was found at around 2 pm in his Brooklyn penthouse apartment, a source from the NYPD told People magazine.



The 73rd Emmy Awards, hosted by Cedric the Entertainer, aired live on CBS. (ANI)

