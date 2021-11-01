Emraan and Nikita summon the devil with their Halloween look

Mumbai, Nov 1 (IANS) Emraan Hashmi made his foray into the world of OTT with his recently released film 'Dybbuk'. One has to admit that there couldn't have been a better time for the film's release as it fell concurrently with the festival of Halloween.

To celebrate the Halloween spirit, Emraan and his co-actor from the film, Nikita Dutta put their best spooky foot forward thereby amping up the excitement for the festive season and the film in equal measure.