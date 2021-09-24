Emraan Hashmi starrer 'Dybbuk' among other titles coming out on Amazon Prime Video

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 24 (ANI): The upcoming Emraan Hashmi starrer supernatural horror film 'Dybbuk', an official remake of the hit Malayalam movie 'Ezra' will be among the various titles set to come out on Amazon prime video during this festive season.



Starting with this Malayalam remake of one of India's finest thrillers which starred actor Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead, next in the lineup would be 'Sardar Udham', the most awaited biopic on the Indian revolutionary Sardar Udham Singh with Vicky Kaushal headlining the title role.

Next, to release would be the innovative stand-up comedy series 'One Mic Stand' featuring another stellar line-up of unheard yet amusing guest comics. Adding to the language content offerings, the service will

Adding to the regional titles, the Tamil family drama 'Udanpirappe', a story of a family reunion starring Sasikumar and Jyothika, along with the Suriya starrer murder mystery 'Jai Bhim', will also be coming out on Amazon Prime Video.

Apart from these Indian tiles, the streamer will also be home to releases like 'Justin Bieber: Our World', a documentary that offers an inward look into the life of the global music star Justin Bieber, the teen horror drama 'I Know What You Did Last Summer', and 'Maradona: Blessed Dream', a special series based on the life of the all-time great football player Diego Armando Maradona on the service.

The Dev Patel starrer 'The Green Knight', a medieval fantasy retelling of the saga of Sir Gawain and the Green Knight, will also be among the various titles releasing on the video streaming platform. (ANI)

