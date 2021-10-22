Enemy producer requests TFPC to help him get 250 screens!

Vinod Kumar, the producer of Vishal and Arya's action thriller Enemy has requested the Producers Council to help him get 250 screens this Diwali for his film. In a Whatsapp voice note that is doing the rounds, Vinod has said that some of the theater owners are under pressure to release another big film. "Despite getting a good offer from Hotstar, I'm releasing my film in theaters. It's impossible to release a superstar film on 900 screens. All I need is 250 screens, hope my association helps me. There shouldn't be any monopoly here", said Vinod.

We all know that Superstar Rajinikanth's Annaatthe is releasing alongside Enemy this Diwali. Produced by Sun Pictures, Red Giant Movies is releasing Annaatthe in Tamil Nadu and it's clear that Vinod is talking about the distribution hose.

Earlier, Maanaadu's producer Suresh Kamatchi opted out of the Diwali release as he wouldn't be getting the required screens.

