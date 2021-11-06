'Enemy' shows an upward trend at the Tamil Nadu box office!

On Day one, the film grossed around 2.85 crores and on the second day, the film is said to have around 3 crores. Despite the strong clash with Annaatthe, Enemy has shown a slight improvement in Tamil Nadu.

Sources say that the film should gross around 17 to 18 crores in Tamil Nadu to achieve profitable status. Going by the initial trend, the film has a good chance to cross this number thanks to the Diwali season and a better word of mouth compared to Annaatthe.

Produced by Vinod's Mini Studio, Anand Shankar of Arima Nambi fame has directed the film. Enemy has also released in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana but the numbers are not that great!