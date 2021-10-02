'Enemy' team confirms Diwali release in theatres!

Team Enemy has confirmed that their film will hit the screens for this Diwali and quashed rumors on their OTT release plan.

Produced by Vinod's Mini Studio, Anand Shankar of Arima Nambi fame is directing Enemy. Mrinalini Ravi plays Vishal's pair while Mamta Mohandas plays Arya's pair. Veteran actors Thambi Ramaiah, Prakash Raj, and Karunakaran are playing pivotal characters in the film. The trailer of the film has already garnered a good response.