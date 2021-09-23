'Enemy' to release for Diwali? In theatres or OTT?

Vishal and Arya's multistarrer action thriller Enemy which was earlier planned for an October release is now likely to be pushed for Diwali says a source close to the team. Moreover, the film's producer Vinod is still in talks with a few leading OTT players to ink a deal.
In case if OTT players do not offer the deserved price for the film, Vinod will be releasing Enemy in theaters.
Anand Shankar of Arima Nambi fame is directing Enemy. Mrinalini Ravi plays Vishal's pair while Mamta Mohandas plays Arya's pair. Veteran actor Thambi Ramaiah is also playing a pivotal character in the film.
Thaman is composing the songs for the film and Sam CS is composing the background score. The film will also be releasing in Telugu besides the original Tamil version.