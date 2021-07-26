'Enemy' to release this September in theatres!

Vishal and Arya's action thriller film Enemy is all set to release this September in theaters. The teaser that was unveiled recently has garnered more than 10 million views within 24 hours, the highest view count for any Vishal and Arya's film.
Produced by Vinod's Mini Studio, the producer wants the film to release in theaters. Besides the Tamil version, Enemy will also be releasing in Telugu and Hindi.
Anand Shankar of Iru Mugan and Arima Nambi fame is directing Enemy. The teaser of the film is action-packed with several high-octane stunt sequences.
Sam CS is composing the background score of the film and Thaman is composing the music.
The film also has an ensemble of actors including Prakash Raj, Thambi Ramaiah, Karunakaran, Mamta Mohandas, and Mirnalini Ravi.