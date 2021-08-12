Engineering Girls 2.0 releases on Aug 27

Mumbai, Aug 12 (IANS) The all-girls engineering college drama 'Engineering Girls' is set to release its five-episode new season - 'Engineering Girls 2.0' on August 27.

Featuring Barkha Singh, Sejal Kumar and Kritika Avasthi - the new season, directed by Apoorv Singh Karki, revolves around Maggu, Sabu and Kiara and how they are beginning to get serious about life after college as it is their final year. The new season follows their daily misadventures and how they solve their way out of every situation to make their dreams come true, coming together, better, and stronger in the end.