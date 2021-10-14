Enhypen aim to become 'hottest K-pop group'

"We want to grow more in the future and become the hottest K-pop group, not just being a group representing rookie bands," Jung-won said during an online media showcase for the new album in Seoul.

Seoul, Oct 14 (IANS) Rising rookie group Enhypen have said they hope to become the "hottest" band in the K-pop industry. Band leader Jung-won made this declaration before dropping the first full-length album after the group's debut about a year ago.

Set to be uploaded on online music streaming sites, the new album titled 'Dimension: Dilemma' has drawn much anticipation from K-pop fans for being the first full album from one of the top rookie groups, reports Yonhap News Agency.

It racked up pre-orders of more than 920,000 copies in three weeks after it first became available on September 17, a sign of another success for the team.

The seven-piece group was formed through the TV audition programme 'I-Land' (2020), which is co-produced by entertainment industry giants CJ ENM and Hybe and aired on the music cable TV channel Mnet. They debuted in November 2020 with their first EP 'Border: Day One'.

The group instantly rose to stardom, sweeping four rookie trophies at local music awards last year.

Their second EP titled 'Border: Carnival' was released in April and reached No. 18 on the 'Billboard 200' main albums chart. It also topped Japan's Oricon weekly albums chart for two weeks in a row.

The forthcoming album is the first instalment of the new 'Dimension' album series. About the full album, band member Jake said: "If 'Border' told a story of one standing on the borderline of being a trainee and a rookie singer, this 'Dimension' series is about how he feels after one year has passed."

--IANS

srb/kr