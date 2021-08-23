Enjoy Enjaami: Arive has been ignored again, Pa. Ranjith questions Rolling Stone India!

In the recent Rolling Stones India cover page, the publication featured Dhee and credited her for the tracks Enjoy Enjaami and Neeye Oli, interestingly both the tracks were written by Arivu.

The viral hit Enjoy Enjaami is grabbing the attention of global music lovers. Sung by Dhee and Arivu, the latter has also penned the lyrics of this independent song. But in most of the interviews, Dhee hit the headlines while Arivu was sidelined.

"@TherukuralArivu, the lyricist of #Neeyaoli and singer as well as lyricist of #enjoyenjami has once again been invisiblised. @RollingStoneIN and @joinmaajjais it so difficult to understand that the lyrics of both songs challenges this erasure of public acknowledgment", tweeted Pa. Ranjith.

"If the @TherukuralArivu erasure wasn’t a deliberate & blatant move, Dhee,@Music_Santhosh & @arrahman should speak up, otherwise it will go down as a historical injustice. These are people we believe are on the right side of the good fight,I really hope they do the right thing", tweeted CS Amudhan of Tamizh Padam fame.

Many feel that the erasure of Arivu is an injustice to a talented artist like him.