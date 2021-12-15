Enna Solla Pogirai's release pushed, Ashwin's speech is the reason?

The release date of Enna Solla Pogirai is said to have been pushed from December. Sources say that the film's producer Trident Arts Ravindran feels that it's not the right time for a theatrical release as actor Ashwin's speech at the audio launch was backfired.
Later, Ashwin apologized for his speech but meme creators continuously ruined the image of the actor saying he is arrogant and needs to develop humility.
Directed by debutant filmmaker Hariharan, Pugazh of Cooku With Comali also plays a pivotal role in the romantic drama while Teju Ashwini, and Avantika Mishra are playing the female leads.
Vivek Mervin duo is composing the music for the film, Richard M Nathan has cranked the camera and JA Mathivanan is taking care of the cuts.
Now, the buzz is that the film is likely to hit the screens in February 2022.