Enna Solla Pogirai's release pushed, Ashwin's speech is the reason?

The release date of Enna Solla Pogirai is said to have been pushed from December. Sources say that the film's producer Trident Arts Ravindran feels that it's not the right time for a theatrical release as actor Ashwin's speech at the audio launch was backfired.

Later, Ashwin apologized for his speech but meme creators continuously ruined the image of the actor saying he is arrogant and needs to develop humility.