Enrico Casarosa calls his animated film Luca a 'love letter to the summers of our youth'

Mumbai, June 15 (IANS) Director Enrico Casarosa says childhood memories inspired him to make the new animated film "Luca", which is ready to release digitally on June 18.

"This movie is about the friendships that change us. It's a love letter to the summers of our youth -- those formative years when you're finding yourself. I had the luck to grow up in Genoa, a port city on the Italian Riviera. It's a very specific coast because it's really steep. The mountains rise up from the ocean. The towns are stuck in time -- they're so picturesque. I always imagined them like little monsters coming out of the water," says Casarosa.