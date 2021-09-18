Enrique returns with FINAL after 7 years

The Spanish pop star released the much-awaited album on Friday night. He had previously announced it could well be his last album.

New York, Sep 18 (IANS) Enrique Iglesias has returned with part one of his FINAL album after releasing 'Sex & Love' on March 14, 2014.

The 11-track-set includes previously released hits that date back to 2015, including the Nicky Jam-assisted 'El Perdon', to his latest summer anthem 'Me Pase' with Farruko.

As for the five never-before-heard tracks on the album, standouts include 'Te Fuiste', a team-up with Myke Towers produced by Ovy on the Drums, and 'Pendejo' released alongside a music video. 'Te Fuiste' starts slow with prickly guitars but quickly builds momentum powered by a reggaeton beat, just in time for Myke Towers' entrance reports Billboard.com.

According to Iglesias, there will be a second part to FINAL. "It might be my final album," Iglesias said during an Instagram Live earlier this month.

"It's not something that I have been thinking about for the past few months. It's something that I have been thinking about for the past few years. There's going to be Vol. 1 and Vol. 2, but they're final. I'm in that moment in my life, that chapter in my life, where I think it's the right time to put it out and I've been thinking about this since 2015."

