Enrique's 'Final' might be his last album

During an Instagram live chat with Ricky Martin and Sebastián Yatra, Enrique announced that his forthcoming album, 'Final', could be his last one that will release on September 17.

The 46-year-old Spanish singer-songwriter revealed the news during the live chat promoting the upcoming tour set to kick off from September 25.

In the live chat, the 'Bailando' singer revealed, "It might be my final album. It's not something that I have been thinking about for the past few months. It's something that I have been thinking about for the past few years. There's going to be Vol. 1 and Vol. 2, but they're final. I'm in that moment in my life, that chapter in my life, where I think it's the right time to put it out and I've been thinking about this since 2015."

Although it might be his last album, Iglesias reassured fans that it doesn't mean he'll stop making music. "I'm never going to stop writing songs because I love writing songs, but I'm going to do it in a different way -- meaning they don't necessarily have to be packaged as an album -- so this project to me is important."

'Final' Vol. 1 will be Iglesias' 11th studio album and will follow 2014's 'Sex and Love'.

