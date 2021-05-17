Eric Clapton feared not being able to play again after Covid vaccine jab

Los Angeles, May 17 (IANS) Legendary rocker and guitarist Eric Clapton admits fearing he would never play again after he got the first jab of the Covid vaccine, adding he could not do anything for two weeks.

Telegram shared a letter by Clapton to architect and film producer Robin Monotti Graziadei, in which he wrote: "I took the first jab of AZ and straight away had severe reactions which lasted ten days. I recovered eventually and was told it would be twelve weeks before the second one."

"About six weeks later I was offered and took the second AZ shot, but with a little more knowledge of the dangers. Needless to say, the reactions were disastrous, my hands and feet were either frozen, numb or burning, and pretty much useless for two weeks, I feared I would never play again (I suffer with peripheral neuropathy and should never have gone near the needle). But the propaganda said the vaccine was safe for everyone,"he wrote in the letter, according to contactmusic.com.

--IANS

