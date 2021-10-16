Esha Deol pens beautiful birthday message for mother Hema Malini

Taking to her Instagram handle, Esha posted a picture of herself with her mother, wherein the two can be seen holding hands, looking gorgeous in ethnic outfits.Along with the picture, the 'Dhoom' actor wrote a heartfelt caption for her 'mamma'.The caption read, "Happy birthday mamma! Love you! Stay blessed, happy and healthy. Always by your side through thick and thin, Your Bittu."Fans and fellow members of the film industry chimed in their greetings in the comments section."Happy birthday," actor Sanjay Kapoor commented."Beautiful mom and daughter. Happy birthday, #dreamgirl," a fan added.Meanwhile, on the work front, Esha, who is Dharmendra and Hema Malini's elder daughter, recently starred in the film 'Ek Duaa'. She will be next seen sharing screen space with Ajay Devgn in 'Rudra'. (ANI)