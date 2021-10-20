Esha Deol pens heartfelt birthday post for her firstborn Radhya

"Happy birthday to my baby, my life, my Radhya. I adore you. I love you. My strong girl. God bless you. Stay happy, healthy & blessed," she wrote.Alongside the sweet note, Esha posted a picture of her hugging Radhya.Radhya was born to Esha and her husband Bharat Takhtani in 2017. The couple welcomed their second daughter Miraya in 2019.On the work front, Esha will be seen sharing screen space with Ajay Devgn in the crime drama series 'Rudra-The Edge of Darkness'. (ANI)