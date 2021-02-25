Esha Deol says she is still a Suriya fan!

"I'm still a Suriya fan. Due to my young kids, I'm unable to watch a lot of films these days. But I make sure to watch all the films of Suriya. I also watch Tamil films in case if someone recommends any particular movie", said Esha Deol who was in Chennai on Wednesday to promote Kolors Cryomatic, a weight loss therapy.

Bollywood actress Esha Deol says she is still a fan of Suriya. Both Esha and Suriya had acted together in Mani Ratnam's Aayutha Ezhuthu .

"Chennai is my Amma's place. My Amma (Hemamalini)'s elder brother is here so, we make sure to be here often. I love the Rasam here", she added.

"If given good roles, I would like to act in Tamil films", said Esha who grilled the reporter who asked that after marriage, producers would only offer actresses to act only in mom or sister characters.

"In which age you are living in?", asked Esha Deol. When asked about her plans to act in Hemamalini's biopic, Esha said that if someone dares to take the biopic and if her mom gives her the consent, she would act.

Using the Kolors Cryomatic method, Esha is said to have lost around 16 kilos.