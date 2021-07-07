Esha Deol to make digital debut in Ajay Devgn's 'Rudra: The Edge Of Darkness'

Mumbai, July 7 (IANS) Actress Esha Deol Takhtani will make her digital debut in the Ajay Devgn-starrer series "Rudra: The Edge Of Darkness". The series reimagines the globally successful British series "Luther".

"I look forward to working with Ajay Devgn after a long time. He has been a fantastic co-star to me in many films. As an actor, I believe in working on projects that would let me explore something new and engage me as a viewer as well. This series is a fresh take on the quintessential cop drama with a grey overtone, something which has not been explored in the Indian context before. With the resounding success of the OTT space, I am charged up for my digital debut with this one," Esha told IANS.