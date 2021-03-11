Estranged Kim and Kanye trust each other with the kids

"Even before Kim filed for divorce, Kanye changed his numbers and said, 'you can contact me through my security'," a source told Page Six.

Los Angeles, March 11 (IANS) Reality TV star Kim Kardashian and rapper Kanye West apparently started maintaining distance from long before their divorce proceedings started. However, this has never affected the fact that they trust each other with the children.

"Despite this, she trusts him around the kids. He loves them and is seeing a lot of them," the source added.

The estranged couple makes sure not to cross paths even when Kanye visits the children and Kim is around, the Page Six report further stated.

"She leaves the house and he arrives and hangs out with the kids. They have an army of nannies so the transition is easy," the source said.

Kim and Kanye have four children -- daughters North, 7, and Chicago, 3, and sons Saint, 5, and one-year-old Psalm.

--IANS

vnc-ym/vnc