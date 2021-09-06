'Eternals' to see Diwali release in India

Mumbai, Sep 6 (IANS) The much talked about action adventure film 'Eternals' by Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) is all set to light up screens in India on November 5 as it is set for a Diwali release.

'Eternals' is slated to release in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

Chloé Zhao, who won several honours such as the Academy Award and the Golden Globe Award for Best Director for 'Nomadland', is helming the film. 'Eternals' is her fourth movie as a director. Her other credits include 'Songs My Brothers Taught Me' and 'The Rider'.