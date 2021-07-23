Etharkkum Thunindhavan is the title of Suriya 40, the new film of the actor with director Pandiraj. Touted to be a mass action entertainer, the film is said to be all about how one man nabs the culprits who did a heinous crime.

Produced by Sun Pictures, the first look teaser has visuals of Suriya killing the criminals in style with a sword and we could also see a couple of gunshots in the small video glimpse.