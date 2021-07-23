Etharkkum Thunindhavan is the title of Suriya 40, the new film of the actor with director Pandiraj. Touted to be a mass action entertainer, the film is said to be all about how one man nabs the culprits who did a heinous crime.
Produced by Sun Pictures, the first look teaser has visuals of Suriya killing the criminals in style with a sword and we could also see a couple of gunshots in the small video glimpse.
We hear that the makers will also be unveiling a powerful poster later in the night to celebrate Suriya's birthday(July 23).
Rathnavelu cranks the camera for the biggie, Imman is composing the music, and Ruben is taking care of the cuts.
Watch the teaser here: