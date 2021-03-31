Ethiopia records 1,976 new Covid-19 cases

Addis Ababa, March 31 (IANS) Ethiopia registered 1,976 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 204,521 as of Tuesday evening, the country's ministry of health said.
Meanwhile, 16 new deaths from the virus were reported across the country, bringing the national tally to 2,841, said the ministry.
The East African country reported 1,435 more recoveries, taking the national count to 156,625, the Xinhua news agency reported.
The latest figures from the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) showed that Ethiopia's Covid-19 cases accounted for about 5 per cent of the African continent's total.
Ethiopia has recorded the highest weekly count of 11,898 Covid-19 cases in the African continent, according to the Africa CDC.
