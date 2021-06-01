Evelyn Sharma asks fans to share their favourite dialogue from her favourite film

The Ranbir Kapoor-Deepika Padukone starrer directed by Ayan Mukerji completed eight years on Monday and Evelyn, in her post shared a picture from the set.

Mumbai, June 1 (IANS) Actress Evelyn Sharma took to Instagram on Tuesday to ask fans to share their favourite dialogues from the film "Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani", which had seen her impress in an interesting role.

"Uff mera badan dood raha hai.." lol throwing it back to #YehJawaaniHaiDeewani days on set of my favourite film! Can you believe it's been 8 years?! COMMENT your favourite dialog! #YJHD," she wrote as caption.

Her fans reacted to the post. One fan wrote: "Mein bhagna chahta hu, udna chahta hu , girna bhi cahahta hu per ruknaa nhi chahta Naina" while another one posted: "DIALO:-Friends are the family you choose #YJHD." Another one posted: "Hath ka mel hota hai paisa, isee bachate nahi udaate hai."

Besides "Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani", she has also been seen in "Nautanki Saala" and "Yaariyan". She will be seen in the upcoming film "X Ray: The Inner Image".

--IANS

anj/vnc