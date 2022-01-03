Every breath you take is a new opportunity to make your lives better: Mamta Mohandas

Chennai, Jan 3 (IANS) Actress Mamta Mohandas, a cancer survivor whose fight against the disease has inspired many, on Monday told fans and followers that every breath that they take is a new opportunity to make either theirs or someone else's lives better.

Taking to social media, Mamta, who has acted in several Malayalam and Tamil films, said, "It's the first weekday morning of 2022. I hope that you all begin this year with the power, enthusiasm and a zeal to start everyday of this year with the sun shining bright on you and a promise to self to make the most of every single day and to live in gratitude.