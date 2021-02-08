'Every publicity or controversy is good for a movie': Ankit Raj

Mumbai, Feb 8 (IANS) Television actor Ankit Raj, who will next be seen in Karan Razdan's untitled film that reportedly revolves around love jihad, feels every publicity or controversy is good for a film.

"I feel every publicity or controversy is good for a movie," said Ankit, adding about the film: "Having said that, I feel this is a very pure story from his (Razdan's) heart. There are emotional moments when people will cry after watching the friendship of these two male characters and there are a lot of things that people will take away after watching the film."