Ex-armed forces doctors to provide online consultation

With the country battling the raging second wave of the pandemic, the armed forces veterans have come forward to offer their services to help the people needing medical care.

New Delhi, May 7 (IANS) Former armed forces doctors will now provide online consultation on the e-Sanjeevani OPD to all the citizens of the country.

Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar and the Director General of Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS), Vice Admiral Rajat Datta, have asked the veterans to come forward to offer their services.

"This service can be availed by any civilian on the website https://esanjeevaniopd.in," the Defence Ministry stated.

The e-Sanjeevani OPD is a flagship telemedicine platform of the government developed by the Centre for Development of Advance Computing (C-DAC), Mohali, under the aegis of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW). It provides free consultations to Indian citizens.

Due to the surge in Covid-19 cases, the demand for doctors has gone up, while the supply has reduced as the doctors are being pulled out for Covid duties. This is where the defence veterans are stepping in to help.

The medical branch of the Integrated Defence Staff (IDS) is providing telemedicine service for the serving and retired defence personnel and has coordinated with the MoHFW and the NIC to roll out this Ex-Defence OPD for civilian patients.

Deputy Chief of the IDS (Medical), Lt Gen Madhuri Kanitkar, has urged the fraternity of retired AFMS doctors to join this platform and provide valuable consultation to the citizens when the country is going through a difficult time.

The initiative has drawn good response from the retired defence doctors and more are expected to join soon.

"Subsequently, a separate nationwide ex-defence doctors' OPD is envisaged. Their vast experience and expertise will help the larger clientele to obtain consultation from their homes and tide over the current situation," the Defence Ministry said.

