Ex-Cong MP, Minister Eknath Gaikwad falls to Covid

Mumbai, April 28 (IANS) Senior Maharashtra Congress leader, ex-minister and former MP Eknath Gaikwad succumbed to Covid-19 here on Wednesday, party sources said here.

A two-time Lok Sabha MP from Mumbai, Gaikwad, 81, was the father of Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad.

Hailing from Dharavi, Gaikwad served as a Cabinet Minister in Maharashtra for several years and also functioned in various positions, including President of Mumbai Congress on various occasions during its most difficult times.