Ex-NY mayor Rudy Giuliani nominated at Razzies

Los Angeles, March 13 (IANS) Former Mayor of New York, Rudy Giuliani, has been nominated for two Razzies this year, for his appearance in "Borat Subsequent MovieFilm". The personal attorney to Donald Trump is vying for Worst Supporting Actor, and also Worst Screen Combo along with Bulgarian actress Maria Bakalova, who plays Borats daughter in the film.

Top names from Hollywood who have been nominated across categories at this year's Razzie awards include Robert Downey Jr. in "Dolittle", Adam Sandler in "Hubie Halloween", Anne Hathaway in "The Last Thing He Wanted", and "The Witches", Glenn Close for "Hillbilly Elegy" and Kristen Wiig for "Wonder Woman 1984".

The Golden Raspberry Awards, popularly known as Razzies, is a spoof awards show that ‘honour' the worst of cinematic works of the year.

Here's the complete list of nominees for Razzies 2021:

WORST PICTURE

365 Days

Absolute Proof

Dolittle

Fantasy Island

Music

WORST ACTOR

Robert Downey Jr.: Dolittle

Mike Lindell (The "My Pillow" Guy): Absolute Proof

Michele Morrone: 365 Days

Adam Sandler: Hubie Halloween

David Spade: The Wrong Missy

WORST ACTRESS

Anne Hathaway: The Last Thing He Wanted AND Roald Dahl's The Witches

Katie Holmes: Brahms: The Boy II AND The Secret: Dare to Dream

Kate Hudson: Music

Lauren Lapkus: The Wrong Missy

Anna-Maria Sieklucka: 365 Days

WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Glenn Close: Hillbilly Elegy

Lucy Hale: Fantasy Island

Maggie Q: Fantasy Island

Kristen Wiig: Wonder Woman 1984

Maddie Ziegler: Music

WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Chevy Chase: The Very Excellent Mr. Dundee

Rudy Giuliani: Borat, Subsequent Moviefilm

Shia LaBeouf: The Tax Collector

Arnold Schwarzenegger: Iron Mask

Bruce Willis: Breach, Hard Kill AND Survive the Night

WORST SCREEN COMBO

Maria Bakalova and Rudy Giuliani: Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Robert Downey Jr. & His Utterly Unconvincing "Welsh" Accent: Doolittle

Harrison Ford & That Totally Fake-Looking CGI "Dog": Call of the Wild

Lauren Lapkus & David Spade: The Wrong Missy

Adam Sandler & His Grating Simpleton Voice: Hubie Halloween

WORST DIRECTOR

Charles Band: All 3 "Barbie & Kendra" movies

Barbara Bialowas & Tomasz Mandes: 365 Days

Stephen Gaghan: Dolittle

Ron Howard: Hillbilly Elegy

Sia: Music

WORST SCREENPLAY

365 Days

All 3 Barbie & Kendra Movies

Dolittle

Fantasy Island

Hillbilly Elegy

