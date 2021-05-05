Exclusive: Heavy VFX being used for Radhe Shyam?

It is now pretty clear that none of our big Telugu movies would hit the screens for another couple of months. Until the vaccination drive picks up, the footfalls at the theaters would not increase. Invariably, all biggies have to plan the new release dates.

Prabhas’s ‘Radhe Shyam’ is the one that suffers mainly. Moreover, the film needs time for graphic work.

We have exclusively learned that the team is now depending on heavy VFX work. It is said that a portion that was filmed in Italy has landed in some issue, which is now being recreated with VFX, rather than shooting it again. So, the film needs more time. The film also needs to complete a song and few days of patchwork.

“Radhe Shyam” is a Pan-Indian project with the Hindi market being crucial for its business. There is a talk that Dussera 2021 is one option the makers are looking at. But Bollywood trade pundits say Christmas 2021 will be ideal for its release.

Prabhas and Pooja Hegde are the lead pair. Set in Europe, this period romantic tale is directed by Radha Krishna Kumar. UV Creations, Gopi Krishna Movies, and T Series are bankrolling the project.

