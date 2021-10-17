Eye communication is a beautiful skill for actors: Kunal Jaisingh

He says: "Our eyes let us stare with them, wink with them and roll them. I always love to use my eyes to communicate my thoughts and feelings. Whether we are aware of it or not, our eyes can speak volumes about who we are and what we actually feel. I feel eye contact can demonstrate attraction or attentiveness. We actually make more eye contact with people and things we like and less eye contact with people or things we don't like."

Mumbai, Oct 17 (IANS) Actor Kunal Jaisingh, who was last seen in television show 'Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye', reveals about how he enjoys communicating with his eyes.

Kunal says actors must know to communicate with their eyes. "When it comes to nonverbal communication, our eyes are one of the most expressive. I always value maintaining eye contact, holding a direct gaze makes the person talking to me feel respected. I feel we can read not only the six basic emotions that are sadness, disgust, anger, joy, fear and surprise but also different mental states such as curiosity, interest, dislike or boredom, in another person's eyes. An actor must always know to talk with his eyes."

He feels eyes make every picture talk. "Eye communication is a beautiful skill. Whenever we pose for a picture we must remember that our eyes in the image will always talk and narrate a story. So to make a picture beautiful, we must be concerned about our eyes."

Kunal is known for playing the protagonist in shows like 'Ishqbaaaz' and 'Pavitra Bhagya'.

--IANS

ila/kr