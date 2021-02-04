Faaiz Anwar pays ode to love with 'Muskurana Tera'

The music album was released with much fanfare at a press conference organised at his office in Andheri West on Wednesday.

New Delhi, Feb 4 (IANS) With Valentines Day around the corner, lyricist Faaiz Anwar has come out with a music album which explores all emotions related to love through the tunes and rhythms.

"In keeping with an aura associated with Valentine Day, this is a presentation by young talented artists for the youth and it is certain to be liked by the people from all sections of society," Anwar said while launching the album.

He released the album "Muskurana Tera" through new music channel Fame Studio. Anwar has penned the lyrics, while Farzan Faaiz has scored the music for the album. The songs have been sung by Rehan Khan and Tanu Shrivastava. Rozal Khand and Ravi Bhatia are seen in romantic form in the music video album.

Fame Studio musical channel is the new venture by Faaiz, who has penned songs in feature films such as "Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin", "Sajan", "Dabangg", "Jab We Met" and "Tum Bin".

--IANS

sug/vnc