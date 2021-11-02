Fabulous and Forty: Esha Deol marks birthday with photoshoot BTS video

Taking to her Instagram handle, Esha uploaded the video in which she can be seen donning a black fitness outfit, as she poses for the pictures."FIT, FIERCE, FABULOUS and FORTY! #happybirthday #happybirthdayEshaDeol #loveandgeatitude," she added the caption.Fans flooded the post with likes and comments."Esha U R Looking Beautiful God Bless U," a fan wrote."Fabbbbb at 40! Happy B'day Esh," another added.Meanwhile, on the work front, Esha, who is Dharmendra and Hema Malini's elder daughter, recently starred in the film 'Ek Duaa'.She will be seen sharing screen space with Ajay Devgn in the crime drama series 'Rudra-The Edge of Darkness'. (ANI)