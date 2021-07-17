Fahadh Faasil- The “crusader of a new wave in India’s Malayalam cinema”

Fahadh’s performance in Malik has been applauded widely, with Al Jazeera calling him the ‘crusader of a new wave in India’s Malayalam cinema’.

Writer-director Mahesh Narayanan’s Malik, now streaming on Amazon Prime Video, has been getting excellent reviews. Fahadh Faasil plays the lead in Malik , which narrates the story of people living in a coastal village in Kerala.

The talented actor plays Sulaiman, who becomes the uncrowned king for the natives of Ramadappalli.

“The film is as much a continuum for Faasil as it marks a significant new turn in his 20-year journey in cinema. A shift in gear, a possible game-changer for someone who is considered the main protagonist of a “New Wave” in Malayalam cinema,” says the Al Jazeera article.

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta says, “You are a force of nature, Fahadh Faasil.”

Malik has excellent performances from Nimisha Sajayan, Jalaja, Indrans, Joju George and Vinay Forrt as well.