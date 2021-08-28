Fahadh Faasil goes bald for 'Pushpa'!

Top Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil goes bald for his upcoming multilingual film Pushpa. Needless to say, Fahadh Faasil plays the antagonist in the film, he will be seen as the ruthless IPS officer Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat. Interestingly, Pushpa is Fahadh Faasil's debut Telugu film.
Produced by Myhtri Movie Makers, Allu Arjun plays Pushpa Raj, a red sanders smuggler in the film, and Rashmika Mandanna will be seen as his pair.
Sukumar of Rangasthalam fame is directing this biggie, which will be releasing in two parts. The first part of the film will be releasing for the Summer Holidays 2022. Pushpa will be releasing in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and the makers are also planning for a possible Hindi release.
Fahadh Faasil has already started shooting for the film, he also plays the baddie in Kamal Haasan's upcoming action thriller film Vikram with director Lokesh Kanagaraj.