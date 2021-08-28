Fahadh Faasil goes bald for 'Pushpa'!

Top Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil goes bald for his upcoming multilingual film Pushpa. Needless to say, Fahadh Faasil plays the antagonist in the film, he will be seen as the ruthless IPS officer Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat. Interestingly, Pushpa is Fahadh Faasil's debut Telugu film.

Produced by Myhtri Movie Makers, Allu Arjun plays Pushpa Raj, a red sanders smuggler in the film, and Rashmika Mandanna will be seen as his pair.